CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers have signed offensive lineman Tyler Larsen to a two-year contract extension.

Larsen is now under contract through the 2020 season. Financial terms of the contract were not available Wednesday.

Larsen has played in 23 games with 15 starts over the last two seasons with Carolina, working at centre and guard. He played in 14 games with 10 starts last season in place of injured centre Ryan Kalil. The Panthers ranked fourth in the NFL in rushing, averaging 131.4 yards per game in 2017.

Larsen is viewed by coach Ron Rivera as the team's long-term replacement for Kalil, who has already said 2018 will be his final NFL season.

The extension comes after the Panthers lost starting offensive linemen Daryl Williams and Amini Silatolu to injuries in training camp.

