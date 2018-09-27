Safety Eric Reid, who filed a collusion grievance against the NFL in March, has signed with the Carolina Panthers, the club announced on Thursday.

A Pro Bowler in 2013, Reid spent the first five years of his career with the San Francisco 49ers. A native of Baton Rogue, LA, Reid was the first player to kneel alongside quarterback Colin Kaepernick during the playing of the national anthem as a protest of police brutality.

Reid visited the Cincinnati Bengals in March, but a contract offer did not come with reports that Reid would not guarantee to owner Mike Brown that the protests would stop.

The LSU product appeared in 13 games for the Niners last season, recording 67 combined tackles (53 solo and 14 assisted), five deflected passes and a pair of interceptions.

Panthers starting safety Da'Norris Searcy was placed on injured reserve last week with a second concussion in five weeks.

On Wednesday, Panthers wideout Torrey Smith spoke out in support of Reid.

“Eric Reid is a Pro-Bowl caliber safety, 26-years old with a first-round pedigree,” Smith said. “And he’s one of the best men that I know. I know that teams obviously have to be interested in him, and honestly, with our injuries I hope he ends up here."

The Panthers (2-1) host the New York Giants on Sunday.



Read more here: https://www.charlotteobserver.com/sports/nfl/carolina-panthers/article218989355.html#storylink=cpy