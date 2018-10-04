PTI weighs in on the significance of the Panthers signing Reid

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen returned to practice Thursday.

Olsen was in shells and a helmet Thursday, with Panthers.com writer Bill Voth reporting he may ramp up his work this week.

Olsen has been recovering from a broken foot he suffered in the team's season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. Olsen avoided surgery and the team said he would be evaluated on a monthly basis following the injury.

The Panthers' game Sunday against the New York Giants would mark four weeks since his injury.