1h ago
Panthers TE Olsen suffers broken foot
TSN.ca Staff
NFL: Cowboys 8, Panthers 16
The Carolina Panthers confirmed tight end Greg Olsen re-broke his foot Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys and will be out long-term.
The Panthers said there are no current plans for Olsen to have surgery and his injury will be monitered on a monthly basis.
Olsen had two receptions for 33 yards at the time of his injury.
In other Panthers injury news, right tackle Daryl Williams suffered a knee injury that will require surgery.