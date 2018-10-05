Recently signed safety Eric Reid will start for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday when they take on the New York Giants, head coach Ron Rivera said on Friday.

Reid signed with the Panthers on Sept. 27, after being unsigned throughout the off-season and first three weeks of the 2018 campaign.

Because of his challenges in finding a suitor, Reid is currently suing the NFL along with Colin Kaepernick for collusion to keep both players out of the league following their choice to kneel during the playing of the U.S. anthem during games.

The 26-year-old Reid, who was drafted in the first round of the 2013 draft by the San Francisco 49ers, spent the past six seasons with the club, all which came as a starter. For his efforts as a rookie, Reid was named a Pro Bowler.

He owns 318 tackles and 10 interceptions over his career.