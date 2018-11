Hoffman excited to try and help Panthers get a win

Florida Panthers centre Vincent Trocheck was taken off the ice on a stretcher with a lower-body injury.

Trocheck fell awkwardly while fighting for a puck along the boards late in the first period.

He remained on the ice for several minutes while doctors tended to his right leg.

The Panthers tweeted Trocheck is undergoing further evaluation.

Panthers forward Vincent Trocheck left tonight’s game vs. Ottawa with a lower-body injury and will not return. He is undergoing further evaluation. — Florida Panthers PR (@FlaPanthersPR) November 20, 2018

