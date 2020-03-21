How COVID-19 has affected the world of soccer

AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini and his 18-year-old son Daniel have tested positive for COVID-19, the club announced today.

In a statement AC Milan says that Paolo, the club's technical director, became aware of contact with a person who subsequently tested positive for Coronavirus and began to display symptoms of the virus himself.

"He was administered with a swab test yesterday, the result of which was positive." The statement said, "His son Daniel, a forward in AC Milan's youth team who had previously been training with the First Team, also tested positive."

The club adds, "Paolo and Daniel are both well and have already completed two weeks at home without contact with others. They will now remain in quarantine until clinically recovered, as per the medical protocols outlined by the health authorities."

Paolo, 51, made his debut with AC Milan in 1985, playing in 902 matches, with 647 of those coming in Serie A play.

He holds the record for most appearances in all competitions and shares a record with Gianluigi Buffon for most Serie A appearances.

The defender retired at the age of 41 in 2009, having won 25 trophies with Milan: The UEFA Champions League five times, seven Serie A titles, one Coppa Italia, five Supercoppa Italiana titles, five European Super Cups, two Intercontinental Cups and one FIFA Club World Cup.

His son Daniel joined Milan's youth system in 2010 and was apart of the under-16 team that won a national championship.

The attacking midfielder won his first international cap for Italy at the under-18 level, in a 2–0 win against the Netherlands on 22 March 2019.