Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow| Archive

The first thought that came to Etienne Papineau when he awoke Tuesday morning was “Please don’t let yesterday have been a dream.”

A day earlier, the 25-year-old from St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., made a birdie on the second hole of a six-for-two playoff to earn a spot in the Waste Management Phoenix Open. It will be the first start in a PGA Tour event for the golfer who turned pro just last month.

“It’s amazing,” gushed Papineau, Tuesday evening after playing a practice round at TPC Scottsdale. “It’s been an emotional 24 hours.”

After registering for the event and finding his way around the facility, he played the front nine alongside Corey Conners, who gave him plenty of advice. On the back, he joined up with Emiliano Grillo, another experienced tour player who also offered up some help.

If that wasn’t enough to convince him he was playing on the PGA Tour, there were a few other moments during the day.

“Tony Finau tapped me on the shoulder,” he said. “I’m pretty sure he thought I was someone else, but he smiled at me, so that was nice.”

Papineau’s journey to the first tee of the Waste Management Phoenix Open has made it through some bumpy times. In May 2020, his left knee caused him so much pain, he stopped playing and went into a lengthy stretch of rehab and therapy. When the joint didn’t improve, he underwent surgery and didn’t touch a golf club again until April 2021.

“It wasn’t easy to get back,” said Papineau, a member of Golf Canada’s national team. “I was a little scared to swing and turn into that knee. It took me a while to get my confidence back.”

But gradually his game returned and over the past few months he’s seen the form that earned him a scholarship to West Virginia University shine. In a friendly round two weeks ago he shot 59, making a birdie on the final hole just after the sun set.

“I was only going to play nine holes, but I was playing so well I figured I better keep going,” he stated.

Last week, he shot 62 at the pre-qualifier that got him into the Monday qualifier. A five-under 67 at that event put him in the playoff where he earned his entry.

Veteran Ben Silverman of Thornhill, Ont., won the qualifier and is also in the tournament, joining Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin, Roger Sloan, and Nick Taylor.

It marks the second time in three weeks that two Canadians have made it through the arduous qualifier.

At the Farmers Insurance Open, Jared du Toit and Max Sear passed the test. Sear was a teammate of Papineau’s at West Virginia and the two chatted on the phone Monday night, with Sear passing on the lessons he learned.

Papineau – who is known by his nickname, Paps – will also get some assistance from the national team coach, Derek Ingram, who is on site at the tournament.

Papineau is realistic about what is ahead of him this week. While he’d love to make the cut to get two extra rounds, his goal is simply to enjoy himself.

“I think that I will just need to play my game and not try to do too much,” he said. “I’m playing well right now so who knows, but I just want to soak in the experience and have fun.”

He will have to wait a while for his first round to begin. He’ll be the last player in the field to tee off, starting at 1:30 p.m. local time.