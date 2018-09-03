CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders kept their string of Labour Day wins alive with a 23-20 victory over the Edmonton Eskimos on Monday.

The Stampeders defeated the Eskimos in the annual holiday game a seventh straight year and improved to 9-1 atop the CFL's West Division. The Eskimos dropped to 6-5.

With the game deadlocked at 20-20, Stampeder kicker Rene Paredes booted a 43-yard field goal for the win with no time left on the clock.

Paredes contributed five field goals to Calgary's victory, including a 50-yarder. DaVaris Daniels scored a touchdown for the Stampeders in front of an announced 32,013 at McMahon Stadium

C.J. Gable and Duke Williams scored touchdowns for the Esks with kicker Sean Whyte adding a trio of field goals.

Saturday's rematch is in Edmonton.

Stampeder quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell completed 16 of 30 passes for 255 yards. Edmonton counterpart Mike Reilly went 19-for-28 for 250 yards.

Mitchell appeared to hyperextend his left knee with 4:25 left in the third quarter and limped to the sidelines.

A Ciante Evans interception sent backup Nick Arbuckle out to run Calgary's offence. A 21-yard field goal from Paredes deadlocked the game 17-17 heading into the fourth quarter.

Mitchell re-entered the game wearing a knee brace. Whyte answered Paredes' 42-yard field goal with a 43-yarder to even the score at 20-20 with 2:22 remaining in the game.

Paredes was wide right on a 31-yard field-goal attempt six minutes into the third quarter. Edmonton conceded a single point and the hosts trailed 17-14. Whyte missed a 46-yard try later in the quarter.

The Stampeders led 13-10 on a 19-yard Paredes field goal midway through the second, but a double-teamed Williams hauled in Reilly's 45-yard pass at the goal-line to score with eight seconds remaining in the half.

Stampeders star receiver Kamar Jorden walked gingerly to the Calgary locker room with an apparent right leg injury late in the first half and did not return to the game.

Nick Usher's recovery of a Don Jackson fumble gave Edmonton the ball on Calgary's 10-yard line early in the second quarter. Gable rushed for eight and then two yards for the touchdown at 8:44.

Eskimos receiver Derel Walker's left leg bent unnaturally on a Tre Roberson after-catch tackle early in the second quarter. The CFL's leader in touchdown catches limped to the sidelines.

A shoelace catch by Jorden for a 21-yard gain kept a Calgary drive alive late in the first quarter.

Daniels took Mitchell's short pass and scampered to the end zone for a 19-yard scoring play as the quarter wound down.

The teams swapped field goals in the opening 10 minutes. A 50-yarder by Paredes was his longest of the season, while Whyte was good from 11 yards.