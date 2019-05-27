James Milner's immediate plans are the Champions League Final on Saturday when his Liverpool travels to Madrid to take on Tottenham Hotspur.

But after that, could a trip to France be in the cards? Le Parisien reports that Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are expected to make a bid for the Reds' 33-year-old ultility man.

A native of Leeds, Milner has one year remaining on his current contract, having joined Liverpool in 2015 from Manchester City.

Having made his senior debut with hometown Leeds United in 2002 at the age of 16, Milner is one of the most tenured players in Premier League history. Only Gareth Barry, Ryan Giggs, Frank Lampard, David James and Gary Speed have played more than Milner's 516 matches.

In four seasons with Liverpool, Milner has made 176 appearances across all competitions, scoring 22 times.

Milner, who has also spent time at Aston Villa and Newcastle United, was capped 61 times by England before his international retirement in 2016.