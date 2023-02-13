The Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage have discussed asking executives from Canada Soccer, board members and national team players to testify as soon as Thursday and subpoenas are possible, according to a report by TSN Senior Correspondent Rick Westhead.

New: The Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage - the same committee that questioned Hockey Canada execs last year - have discussed asking Canada Soccer execs, board members and players to testify as soon as Thurs., two member MPs tell me.

Subpoenas are possible. — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) February 13, 2023

Players on Canada’s women’s national soccer team announced on Friday that they were going on strike because of pay equity issues and budget cuts, less than a week before they were scheduled to play in the SheBelieves Cup, a tournament being held in the United States later this week. Canada is scheduled to play its first group stage game against Team USA on Thursday.

Following the threat of legal action from Canada Soccer, the players returned to training and indicated that they would participate in the tournament, though they say the dispute is not over.

"To be clear. We are being forced back to work for the short term," Canada captain Christine Sinclair said on social media. "This is not over. We will continue to fight for everything we deserve and we will win. The SheBelieves is being played in protest."

NDP MP Peter Julian: "There's no doubt the majority of Canadians support ensuring that there are adequate and equal resources for the Canadian national women's team. This is top of mind. The Heritage Committee has to bring this organization forward to answer questions."@MPJulian — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) February 13, 2023

"There's no doubt the majority of Canadians support ensuring that there are adequate and equal resources for the Canadian national women's team,” NDP MP Peter Julian, a member of the committee, told Westhead. “This is top of mind. The Heritage Committee has to bring this organization forward to answer questions."

After Thurs., there is a two-week constituency break for Heritage Committee members.

One MP told me if Thurs. doesn't work, it's possible there could be a special meeting next week re Canada Soccer. Otherwise expect CS execs, board, players may be called in early March. — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) February 13, 2023

After Thursday, there is a two-week constituency break for Heritage Committee members, however Westhead reports that if that day does not work, it is possible there could be a special meeting held next week regarding Canada Soccer.

If neither of those scenarios take place, Canada Soccer executives, board members and players could be called in front of the committee in early March.

The Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage is the same parliamentary body that questioned Hockey Canada executives last year.