Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet have led the way for the Toronto Raptors as they lead the Chicago Bulls 58-47 at halftime of their Play-in Tournament game on Wednesday.

The winner of the contest at Scotiabank Arena will advance to face the Miami Heat in South Florida on Friday for the eighth seed in the NBA’s Eastern Conference playoffs.

Siakam led the way for the Raptors with 20 points, five rebounds and three assists in the first half.

VanVleet was also strong, pouring in 14 points, including a buzzer beater to close out the half.

Former Raptor DeMar DeRozan scored 12 points and added six rebounds and two assists for the visiting Bulls, while Coby White had points at the break

The Heat lost to the Atlanta Hawks 116-105 in the first Eastern Conference Play-in game for the seventh seed.

The loser of the first game has a second chance to qualify for the playoffs by hosting the winner of the second game.