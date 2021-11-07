Siakam to start in seaosn debut, Achiuwa to come off bench

What should we expect from Siakam's debut?

Toronto Raptors' forward Pascal Siakam will be in the starting lineup as he makes his season debut on Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets, the team announced. Centre Precious Achiuwa will come off the bench after starting the first 10 games of the season.

Siakam will play for the first time in nearly six months, following offseason surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

"I can't wait," Siakam said after Saturday's practice. "It definitely sucked just being there watching."

The 27-year-old averaged averaged 21.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists last season.