Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam suffered a strained groin during Friday night’s game against the Dallas Mavericks and has been ruled out for the rest of the game, per TSN's Kayla Grey.

Pascal Siakam will not return to the game tonight. Out with a strained right-groin. — Kayla Grey (@Kayla_Grey) November 5, 2022

Siakam logged 31 minutes in the game before departing with the injury. He recorded 18 points with seven rebounds and six assists.

The Raptors trailed 96-81 at the beginning of the fourth quarter when it was reported Siakam would not return.

Siakam has been everything the Raptors could hope for through the first eight games of the season, averaging 25.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.