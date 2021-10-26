Toronto Raptors forwards Pascal Siakam and Yuta Watanabe both practiced in full on Tuesday, head coach Nick Nurse said.

TSN Raptors reporter Josh Lewenberg notes his participation likely indicates that Siakam has been cleared for full contact.

The Raptors plan is to have both players join the Raptors 905 in Mississauga and practice with the team during their training camp.

Pascal Siakam and Yuta Watanabe both practiced in full today, per Nick Nurse, which would indicate that Siakam has been cleared for full contact. Plan is for both of them to make the trip to Mississauga tomorrow and practice with the 905, who are holding camp this week. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) October 26, 2021

Siakam, 27, underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder in June and was expected to be out of action for five months.

The Cameroon native averaged 21.4 points and 7.2 rebounds during the 2020-21 season.

Watanabe has yet to play in the early stages of the 2021-22 season with a calf injury.

Last season, the Japanese forward averaged 4.4 points and 3.2 rebounds in 50 games.