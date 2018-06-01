Johnny Manziel is expected to make his first CFL appearance Friday night as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats open the preseason against the Toronto Argonauts. Manziel goes into Friday night listed as No. 2 on the depth chart behind Jeremiah Masoli, but head coach June Jones said earlier this week he expects Manziel to play.

With Manziel likely to see the field in Canada for the first time Friday night, TSN.ca examines how Manziel handled his previous debuts at different levels.

Debut at Texas A&M

Manziel attended Tivy High School in Kerrville, Texas and started out as a two-sport athlete, splitting his time between the baseball diamond and football field. He excelled at both. Manziel hit .416 and was named an all-district shortstop. His coach, Steve Rippee, later said Manziel could have been drafted had he chosen to play professional baseball. (Even though he didn’t, the San Diego Padres still took him in the 28th round in 2014). But as he would quickly prove, his real calling was football.

After an incredible senior season, Manziel initially committed to Oregon. But he eventually decided to set his sights on nearby Texas A&M, citing proximity to his hometown as one of the biggest factors for the switch. Manziel was a redshirt freshman behind Ryan Tannehill in 2011.

When Tannehill was chosen in the first round by the NFL’s Miami Dolphins, it was Manziel’s time to shine, becoming the first freshman to start for the Aggies since 1944. But his first game didn’t exactly go the way he wanted.

The initial opener was postponed because of a hurricane, but Manziel made his debut a week later against the Florida Gators. Despite completing 23 of 30 passes, Manziel threw for 173 yards and no touchdowns and was largely unable to move the Aggies’ on offence in the second half. A 17-10 halftime lead evaporated and A&M fell 20-17.

Stat line: 23-30, 173 yards passing, 0 pass TD, 0 INT, 60 yards rushing, 1 rush TD

Underwhelming debut aside, Manziel led the 7-2 Aggies into Tuscaloosa two months later to take on undefeated Alabama. Manziel went 24-31 for 253 yards and two touchdowns to lead his team to a 29-24 win and propel him into the Heisman Trophy conversation.

In December, the 20-year-old made history as the only freshman ever to win the award.

First NFL appearances

Drafted by the Cleveland Browns in in the first round – No. 22 overall in 2014 – Manziel’s first NFL pass came against the New Orleans Saints. Like his Aggies debut, his first NFL game was anti-climactic.

On his first play as a pro, Manziel handed the ball to running back Isaiah Crowell for a two-yard gain. Later in the game, Manziel threw his first NFL pass, rolling out of the pocket and hitting fullback Ray Agnew for a 10-yard gain. Except Agnew dropped the ball and back to the bench Manziel went.

He would not see the field again and the Saints went on to win 26-24.

In his first real bit of NFL action, Manziel was impressive. The rookie first-rounder took over for a struggling Brian Hoyer in the fourth quarter and led the Browns down the field on an eight-play, 80-yard drive that Manziel capped with a 10-yard touchdown run. But it was too little too late as the Browns fell 26-10 to the Buffalo Bills.

Manziel gets the start

Hoyer struggled the week after and head coach Mike Pettine announced he was turning to Manziel to try and jump-start the offence.

It didn’t go well.

Manziel called his first NFL start the worst game of his football career at any level. He threw for just 80 yards, adding two interceptions and was sacked three times as the Browns fell to the Cincinnati Bengals 30-0 at home.

Manziel’s offence managed 107 yards in 38 plays against a defence that allowed 41 points to the Pittsburgh Steelers the week before. According to Cleveland.com, Manziel’s Browns finished with more punts (seven) than first downs (five).

Stat line: 10-18, 80 yards passing, 0 pass TD, 2 INT, 13 rush yards, 0 rush TD

Manziel started again against the Carolina Panthers later that season but left with a hamstring injury and didn’t play again in 2014.

After another rough season in 2015, Manziel was released by the Browns. In eight career starts, he was 2-6.

The return: Manziel plays in Spring League

With his professional football career at a crossroads having not played since 2015, Manziel announced earlier this year that he would play in the Spring League – a four-team showcase of practices and games designed as an audition for pro scouts.

On April 7, Manziel made his return to football after 832 days. The results were mixed. Manziel threw for 82 yards and one touchdown in about two quarters of play.

Stat line: 9-15, 82 yards passing, 0 pass TD

Manziel said he was both happy and disappointed in his mixed debut, but called it a “huge step” given his career path.

Manziel was much better in his second showcase, throwing for 188 yards and rushing for two touchdowns.

How other household names have fared in the CFL

Joe Theismann (QB) – Theismann spent the first three seasons of his pro career with the Toronto Argonauts from 1971 to 1973, throwing 40 touchdowns in three seasons.

Warren Moon (QB) – Moon played for the Edmonton Eskimos from 1978 to 1983, leading the Esks to five Grey Cup titles. He then went on to play 17 seasons in the NFL for four teams.

Doug Flutie (QB) – Flutie spent eight seasons in the CFL with the BC Lions, winning the Most Outstanding Player Award six times and three Grey Cups.

Raghib “Rocket” Ismail (WR) – Ismail signed a record-breaking four-year, $18.2 million deal with the Toronto Argonauts in 1991. Ismail capped off his rookie season by winning the Grey Cup MVP Award. He went on to sign with the Los Angeles Rams in 1993.

Ricky Williams (RB) – Williams was suspended from the NFL in 2006, so he spent the season with the Toronto Argonauts, totaling 526 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games.

Chad Johnson (WR) – After finishing his NFL career with the New England Patriots in 2011, the six-time Pro Bowler signed with the Montreal Alouettes in 2014. Things didn’t go as planned as Johnson managed just seven catches in 12 games.