1h ago
Report: Bucks, Connaughton finalizing three-year extension
The Milwaukee Bucks and swingman Pat Connaughton are closing in on a three-year, $30 million contract extension, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
TSN.ca Staff
The Milwaukee Bucks and swingman Pat Connaughton are closing in on a three-year, $30 million contract extension, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Connaughton, 29, is coming off a career-best season with the Bucks, recording 4.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 9.9 points per game, and a career-high 26 minutes per game.
The Arlington, Mass., native has spent the past four seasons with the Bucks after playing his first three seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers.