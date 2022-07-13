The Milwaukee Bucks and swingman Pat Connaughton are closing in on a three-year, $30 million contract extension, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Connaughton, 29, is coming off a career-best season with the Bucks, recording 4.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 9.9 points per game, and a career-high 26 minutes per game.

The Arlington, Mass., native has spent the past four seasons with the Bucks after playing his first three seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers.