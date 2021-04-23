Forward Patrice Bergeron missed Friday night's game due to a lower-body injury as the Boston Bruins took on the Buffalo Sabres in a back-to-back.

UPDATE: Patrice Bergeron (lower body) will not play in tonight's game. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 23, 2021

Bergeron took a shot off the foot in Thursday's win over Buffalo. Brad Marchand, David Krejci and Kevan Miller will served as alternates for Friday's game as the Sabres went on to win 6-4.

Bergeron has 18 goals and 41 points in 45 games for the Bruins so far this season.

Following their loss to the Sabres, Boston will be back in action Sunday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.