MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota's Patrick Beverley and Milwaukee's George Hill were both ejected in the first quarter Saturday in a matchup between the surging Timberwolves and defending champion Bucks.

Milwaukee's Serge Ibaka and Minnesota's Taurean Prince got tied up after a Timberwolves free throw attempt and were talking to each other when Beverley raced in and pushed Ibaka. Hill responded by pushing Beverley, leading to a scrum of players.

As officials tried to calm tensions, Ibaka walked down the court to the Timberwolves end to jaw at Beverley again.

Ibaka and Prince were assessed personal fouls and Beverley and Hill were hit with matching technicals and ejections.

Later, Bucks forward Bobby Portis Jr. and Minnesota center Naz Reid were issued matching technical fouls after arguing.

Beverley's abrasive nature has rubbed off on the Timberwolves and Minnesota has responded with increased confidence while winning nine of 10.

The Bucks are already without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is out with right knee soreness.