LONDON, ONT — Firing his second consecutive 64 on Sunday at Highland Country Club, Patrick Fishburn claimed his first Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada victory, taking the title at the Canada Life Championship, beating David Pastore by three strokes.

“I wanted to shoot 63 today, because I shot 66, 65, and 64, so I wanted to keep it going,” said the 27-year old. “I knew I needed to make a lot of birdies because there are so many good players out here.”

Fishburn, who says he was “knocking on the door a lot this season,” came just a stroke shy of victory earlier this season in Windsor after a bogey on his final hole.

“That was kind of a bad moment,” said Fishburn, who was bogey-free Sunday. “I was glad to be able to bounce back and learn from that and get it done today. I’m excited.”

Playing alongside friend Jeremy Paul, who Fishburn played nearly all of his practice rounds with this season, the Brigham Young University alum bounced back in the biggest way, earning his first Mackenzie Tour victory.

“When I found out I was playing with [Paul], I was excited; it was just another level of comfort,” said Fishburn, who moved all the way from 11th to fifth on the Order of Merit with the win. “Moving to No. 5 was an unexpected bonus, so I’m pumped about that.”

Polishing off a consistent season, Fishburn had made 17 consecutive Mackenzie Tour cuts before missing his first weekend of the year at last week’s Mackenzie Investments Open in Montreal.

“The putter has been hot some weeks and cold some weeks, but overall I played really well all year,” said Fishburn. “Missing that cut last week might’ve been a good thing to refresh and regroup for here London.”

Due to his charge up the Order of Merit, Fishburn earns status on the Korn Ferry Tour for the first time in his career.

Meanwhile, James Allenby picked up his second Canada Life Canadian Player of the Week Award of the season, firing a 62 Sunday, which included a 28 on the back nine.