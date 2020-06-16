Chicago Blackhawks star forward Patrick Kane says the 2020 Stanley Cup winner should be taken at face value and that no asterisk should be part of the conversation.

"To win a Stanley Cup, I think that's an amazing opportunity for any hockey player," Kane said on ESPN's 'Return to Sports' special Monday. "And I don't think anyone is really worried about the viewing if someone won a championship, or an asterisk, if you'd like to say."

The NHL put its regular season on pause on March 12 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The league has since ended its regular season and devised a 24-team Return to Play tournament to determine a Stanley Cup champion.

The last time the NHL played a regular season less than 82 games was in 2013 when labour strife delayed the start of the season. A truncated 48-game season was played followed by a full 16-team playoffs.

The Blackhawks won the 2013 Stanley Cup.

"It's unprecedented times, and us as players, I think anytime you get a chance to compete for a Stanley Cup, you're doing that and taking advantage fully of it," Kane added.

NHL training camps are set to open on July 10. After a long layoff, players will vary in the amount of ice time that was available to them since quarantine rules went into place.

"I'm a guy that needs to be on the ice a lot, skating a lot to really feel dialed in and ready to go,' Kane said. "That's why I'm trying to get out there as early as possible and get as much time on the ice as I can."