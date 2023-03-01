Newly-acquired New York Rangers forward Patrick Kane is expected to debut with the team on Thursday at home against the Ottawa Senators in a game that can been seen in the Sens region at 7pm ET on TSN5, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

After weeks of trade speculation, the Rangers completed a deal with the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday that netted them Kane in exchange for a conditional 2023 second-round pick, a 2025 fourth-rounder and defenceman Andy Welinski.

The Arizona Coyotes were also involved in the transaction, retaining 25 per cent of Kane’s salary in exchange for a 2025 third-rounder from the Rangers.

The 34-year-old will enter the contest riding a four-game point streak that began with a two-goal game against the Senators.

He also posted three goals and an assist against the Toronto Maple Leafs, an assist against the Vegas Golden Knights and two goals and an assist against the Dallas Stars.

Kane has not played since Feb 22 as he sat out two games prior to the trade.

He has 16 goals and 29 assists in 54 games this season.

The Senators enter on a three-game winning streak, including two-straight six goal performances against the Detroit Red Wings.

After defeating the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Saturday, the Senators earned 6-1 and 6-2 victories over the Red Wings in back-to-back games on home ice on Monday and Tuesday.

Kane has 12 goals and 21 assists in 20 career games against the Senators.