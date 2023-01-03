Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane will not return to Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, it was announced.

The Blackhawks did not say what kind of issue Kane is dealing with.

The four-time All-Star played 12:57 and recorded two shots on goal prior to departing.

In 37 games so far this season, the 34-year-old has seven goals and 20 assists while averaging just over 20 minutes a night.

After their matchup with the Lightning, the Blackhawks will be back Friday night at home against the Arizona Coyotes.