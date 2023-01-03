9m ago
Blackhawks' Kane ruled out vs. Lightning
Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane will not return to Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, it was announced.
TSN.ca Staff
MEDICAL UPDATE: Patrick Kane will not return to tonight’s game.— Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) January 4, 2023
The Blackhawks did not say what kind of issue Kane is dealing with.
The four-time All-Star played 12:57 and recorded two shots on goal prior to departing.
In 37 games so far this season, the 34-year-old has seven goals and 20 assists while averaging just over 20 minutes a night.
After their matchup with the Lightning, the Blackhawks will be back Friday night at home against the Arizona Coyotes.