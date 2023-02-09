Mahomes wins his second NFL MVP in six seasons

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is once again the National Football League's Most Valuable Player.

Mahomes earned the award on Thursday night during the 2023 NFL Honors ceremony from Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz., ahead of Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

The Tyler, Texas, native, who was previously named MVP in 2018, guided the Chiefs to a record of 14-3 and the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

The 27-year-old Texas Tech product led the NFL with 5,250 yards passing and 41 TDs.

Mahomes was the second quarterback off the board in 2017, selected by the Chiefs with the 10th overall pick. North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky was taken second overall by the Chicago Bears.

Mahomes would spend his rookie NFL season behind veteran Utah product Alex Smith on the depth chart. He played sparingly in his first season, making one start against the Denver Broncos in Week 16, when he threw for 284 yards in a 27-24 win.

The following season would see Mahomes handed the keys to the Andy Reid-called offence as Smith would start a new chapter of his career in Washington. Mahomes set the league on fire in 2018, earning his first league MVP along with Offensive Player of the Year, Pro Bowl, and First-Team All-Pro honours.

Mahomes would win his first Super Bowl in 2019, as the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20.

Mahomes and the Chiefs would make their second consecutive Super Bowl appearance a season later but fall to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-9.

Now a three-time Pro Bowler, Mahomes fell to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship last season before besting them in the rematch this season.

With Mahomes’ win over the Bengals in this year's AFC Championship, his record improved to 10-3 in his playoff career. He is now one of four starting quarterbacks with at least 10 wins over his first five playoff appearances (Tom Brady, Troy Aikman, Ben Roethlisberger). The only QB with more than 10 wins in their first five postseasons is Brady with 12, with seven of those 12 being Super Bowl victories.

Mahomes takes on MVP runner-up Jalen Hurts and the Eagles on Super Bowl Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on TSN and CTV with coverage beginning at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was named AP Offensive Player of the Year.

Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers earned AP Defensive Player of the Year honours.

New York Jets rookies Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner earned respective AP Offensive and AP Defensive Rookie of the Year honours.

Canadian-born first-year head coach Brian Daboll was named the AP Coach of the Year for his 12-5 season at the helm of the New York Giants.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was named the AP Comeback Player of the Year.