Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is questionable to return after suffering an injury when Jacksonville Jaguars Arden Key fell on his right ankle during their Divisional round matchup on Saturday.

QB Patrick Mahomes is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

The 27-year-old completed 12 of 15 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown, leaving the game with his team leading 10-7.

Mahomes was elected to the Pro Bowl for the fifth time in his five years as a starter, earning a nomination to the All-Pro team for the second time as well.

Next in line for the Chiefs is backup quarterback Chad Henne.

The 37-year-old led a scoring drive in the second quarter - capped by a touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce - to extend the home team's lead to 17-7.

Henne last started a game in 2020, as Kansas City lost 38-21 in Week 17 to the Los Angeles Chargers.