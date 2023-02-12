Patrick Mahomes left the game in obvious pain in the second quarter, but returned to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to victory and earn Super Bowl MVP honours for the second time in his career.

The 27-year-old finished the game 21-of-27 passing for 182 yards and three touchdowns, with 44 rushing yards on six carries.

He appeared to aggravate his high ankle sprain that was originally suffered against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round when he was tackled late in the second quarter, but he came out onto the field in the third and led the team to three straight touchdown drives.

Mahomes finished the first half with just 89 yards of passing, but turned it on in the second half. In the final two quarters, Mahomes completed 13-of-14 passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns.

Of the six players to earn multiple Super Bowl MVP awards, only Tom Brady achieved the feat at a younger age than Mahomes.

The Chiefs won the game 38-35 on a last-second field goal, the third Super Bowl victory in franchise history and second in the last four seasons.