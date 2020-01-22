TORONTO — Raptors forward Patrick McCaw left Toronto's 107-95 win over the visiting Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night after an errant hand broke his nose in the second quarter.

McCaw was reaching for a rebound when Sixers forward Norvel Pelle caught him in the face with his left hand. His Raptors teammates waved for medical staff to come over as McCaw lay out of bounds.

McCaw was then helped to the locker room with a towel covering the lower half of his face after just 17 seconds of playing.

Toronto head coach Nick Nurse confirmed after the game that McCaw's nose was broken and that he would see a specialist to repair the damage. He was not expected to travel with the team.

The 24-year-old McCaw is averaging 5.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game this season.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22 2020.