The Portland Trail Blazers have invited a veteran forward to training camp.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Patrick Patterson has agreed to join the club.

Free agent F Patrick Patterson has agreed to a training camp deal with the Trail Blazers, sources tell ESPN. Patterson — an 11-year veteran — played the last two seasons with the Clippers. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 9, 2021

Patterson, 32, spent the past two seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers.

He appeared in 38 games last season, averaging 5.2 points and 2.0 rebounds over 15.3 minutes a night.

A native of Washington, DC, Patterson heads into his 12th NBA season.

Originally taken with the 14th overall pick of the 2010 NBA Draft out of Kentucky, Patterson has appeared in 719 career games with the Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings, Toronto Raptors, Oklahoma City Thunder and Clippers.