OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit two more homers and drove in four runs, leading Hayden Wesneski and the Chicago Cubs to a 10-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Monday night.

Wisdom, who played at nearby Saint Mary’s College, connected for a solo drive in the second inning and a three-run shot in the eighth. He has five homers during a four-game streak and eight homers on the season, tied for the big league lead.

Ian Happ added three RBIs and Cody Bellinger had a career-high five hits as the Cubs won for the eighth time in 11 games. Wesneski (1-0) pitched seven innings of one-run ball after struggling in his first two starts of the season.

Chicago finished with a season-high 20 hits in its first game in Oakland since 2016.

Oakland left-hander Kyle Muller (0-1) was tagged for six runs and 13 hits in four innings.

The Athletics lost their fifth game in a row. They dropped to 3-14, matching the 1951 and ’56 teams for the worst 17-game start in franchise history.

Oakland jumped in front on a run-scoring fielder's choice by Aledmys Díaz in the first inning. But Chicago opened a 6-1 lead with four runs in the fourth.

Yan Gomes and Nico Hoerner each hit an RBI single before Happ sent a two-run single into center field.

Hoerner had two hits and scored three runs. He also picked up his majors-leading ninth stolen base.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: RHP Kyle Hendricks (right shoulder strain) threw 36 pitches in two innings in a simulated game. Manager David Ross said the goal is to get him up to at least three innings before sending him on a rehab assignment.

Athletics: INF Jace Peterson was held out of the lineup with left wrist soreness following a dive in Sunday’s loss to the Mets. Manager Mark Kotsay called it precautionary and said Peterson was available off the bench if needed. ... RHP Paul Blackburn, recovering from a right middle fingernail avulsion, developed a blister on his middle finger in Sunday’s rehab start for Triple-A Las Vegas, putting his next start in question. Kotsay said the blister was unrelated to the fingernail avulsion. ... C Manny Piña (left wrist sprain) will begin a rehab assignment Friday at Single-A Stockton.

UP NEXT

RHP Marcus Stroman (2-1, 1.00 ERA) starts Tuesday night for Chicago opposite Oakland LHP Ken Waldichuk (0-2, 10.20 ERA).

