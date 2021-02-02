Once word leaks a player wants out, is there any way they can stick around?

Newly acquired winger Patrik Laine will make his Columbus Blue Jackets debut on Tuesday against the Dallas Stars, head coach John Tortorella confirmed.

Laine skated on a line with Alexandre Texier and Cam Atkinson during the team's morning skate, though Tortorella said the lines were not set.

The 22-year-old arrived in Columbus on Friday and completed his 48-hour quarantine over the weekend. Tuesday will mark his first game since the Winnipeg Jets season opener on Jan. 14.

#CBJ head coach John Tortorella says Patrik Laine goes into the Jackets lineup. It will be Laine's Jackets debut. — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) February 2, 2021

Laine was acquired along with Jack Roslovic from the Winnipeg Jets last month for centre Pierre-Luc Dubois and a third-round pick.

Roslovic made his season debut Thursday for the Blue Jackets, going without a point in 14:44 of ice time in a 3-2 shootout win over the Florida Panthers. He has one assist in three games this season.

Dubois is currently spending 14 days in quarantine in Winnipeg before he can join the Jets.

Laine had two goals and an assist in his lone game with the Jets this season. He was sidelined with an upper-body injury at the time of the trade.