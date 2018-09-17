Must See: Josh Gordon watches SC with Jay and Dan

The New England Patriots have acquired wide receiver Josh Gordon from the Cleveland Browns, the Browns have announced.

We've traded WR Josh Gordon to the New England Patriots. pic.twitter.com/2eYO4A69jq — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 17, 2018

The Patriots sent the Browns a fifth-round pick in exchange for Gordon and will receive a 2019 seventh-round pick in return if the wide receiver is not active for 10 games, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Browns have been trying to trade Gordon this past weekend after they decided they would move on from him.

After the Browns announced they would be releasing the receiver on Monday, as many as 8-10 teams called them, interested in trading for the receiver, according to reports.

Gordon emerged as one of pro football's most dynamic players in 2013, when he led the league with 1,646 yards receiving and scored nine touchdowns, but substance abuse issues have derailed the now 27-year-old's once promising career. A product of Baylor, Gordon was suspended by Commissioner Roger Goodell for the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons.

He sat out the first 11 games last year before returning for Cleveland's final five games, and caught 18 passes for 335 yards and one touchdown.

Gordon caught a game-tying 17-yard touchdown pass in the Browns' Week 1 tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers, his lone catch of the game.

Gordon was ruled out of the Browns' game Sunday against the New Orleans Saints after complaining of hamstring pain on Saturday. It was later reported that the injury incurred by Gordon did not occur during football-related activities.

New #Patriots WR Josh Gordon had an MRI on his hamstring and I’m told it came out fine. That means… Gordon could play for New England in Week 3. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 17, 2018

Rapoport notes that an MRI on Gordon's hamstring came back fine and Gordon could be active in Week 3 when the Pats visit the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football.