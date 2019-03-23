New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft released Saturday his first public statement since being charged with two misdemeanor counts of solicitation, apologizing for his actions.

Kraft was among hundreds of men charged for soliciting prostitution in Florida last month.

"In deference to the judicial process, I have remained silent these past several weeks," Kraft's statement read. "To correct some of the misinformation surrounding this matter, my attorney made his first public comments on Friday night. I would like to use this opportunity to say something that I have wanted to say for four weeks.

"I am truly sorry. I know I have hurt and disappointed my family, my close friends, my co-workers, our fans and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard.

"Throughout my life, I have always tried to do the right thing. The last thing I would ever want to do is disrespect another human being. I have extraordinary respect for women; my morals and my soul were shaped by the most wonderful woman, the love of my life, who I was blessed to have as my partner for 50 years.

"As I move forward, I hope to continue to use the platform with which I have been blessed to help others and to try to make a difference. I expect to be judged not by my words, but by my actions. And through those actions, I hope to regain your confidence and respect."

Kraft was offered a plea deal to have the charges dropped if he admits he would have been proven guilty in court, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.