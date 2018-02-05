1h ago
Pats' Butler benching not a disciplinary move
TSN.ca Staff
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made a surprising decision for Super Bowl LII Sunday, benching starting cornerback Malcolm Butler in favour of Eric Rowe.
Butler played on special teams in the Patriots' 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but didn't play a snap on defence.
Belichick said it was a coaching decision when asked at halftime and reiterated after the game that the move was not a disciplinary one.
"I made the decisions that give us the best chance to win," Belichick said at halftime.
Butler missed a day of practice leading up to the Super Bowl with an illness, but was not on the team's injury report by the end of the week.
The 27-year-old, who is a pending free agent, told ESPN after the game the Patriots gave up on him.
Butler was the team's Super Bowl hero three years ago for his game-clinching interception against the Seattle Seahawks.