Eagles flipped script on Patriots in a Super Bowl that had everything

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made a surprising decision for Super Bowl LII Sunday, benching starting cornerback Malcolm Butler in favour of Eric Rowe.

Butler played on special teams in the Patriots' 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but didn't play a snap on defence.

Belichick said it was a coaching decision when asked at halftime and reiterated after the game that the move was not a disciplinary one.

"I made the decisions that give us the best chance to win," Belichick said at halftime.

Butler missed a day of practice leading up to the Super Bowl with an illness, but was not on the team's injury report by the end of the week.

The 27-year-old, who is a pending free agent, was not happy to have spent the game on the sideline.

"They gave up on me," Butler told ESPN after the game. "(Expletive). It is what it is."

"It was a coach's decision. ... I don't know what it was," Butler added. "I guess I wasn't playing good. They didn't feel comfortable. I could have changed that game, though.

"I was just doing my job supporting my teammates. I had nothing but great things to say about the organization. Great organization. They gave me the opportunity."

Butler's teammates seemed confused by the change, which cornerback Stephon Gilmore said they didn't find out until game time.

"Could he have helped us out? I don't know. He wasn't out there, so I don't know," Gilmore said. "We just couldn't never get off the field. I mean, we could never make a play to give the ball back out our offence."

Butler was the team's Super Bowl hero three years ago for his game-clinching interception against the Seattle Seahawks.