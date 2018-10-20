Pats' Gronkowski will not play vs. Bears

The New England Patriots have downgraded tight end Rob Gronkowski to out for their Sunday game against the Chicago Bears. Gronkowski was listed as doubtful leading up to Sunday.

Defensive ends Geneo Grissom, and John Simon as well as tight end Jacob Hollister have been ruled out by the team.

The 29-year-old Gronkowski is dealing with a back injury. He was a limited participant in the Patriots' practice on Wednesday.

Earlier on Saturday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the tight was not with the team in Chicago ahead of tomorrow’s game.

Gronkowski, who has started each of the Patriots six prior games this season, leads the team in receiving with 405 yards and one touchdown.

Gronkowski is the sixth-ranked tight end in TSN Fantasy Football. Dwayne Allen is expected to start in Gronkowski's place.