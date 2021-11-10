LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George scored 24 points, Reggie Jackson added 23 and the Los Angeles Clippers extended their winning streak to five Tuesday night, beating the Portland Trail Blazers 117-109.

Nicolas Batum added a season-high 22 points for the Clippers, who are 6-4 after losing four of their first five to start the season.

George, the reigning Western Conference player of the week, played only 33 minutes after getting into foul trouble midway through the third quarter. Despite the decreased playing time, he was near a triple-double with nine rebounds and seven assists.

Damian Lillard led Portland with 27 points and Norman Powell scored 23. Jusuf Nurkic had 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who are winless in their first five road games.

The Clippers had an 83-79 lead going into the fourth quarter before going on a 13-6 run to take control. They would extend the lead to 12 in the final minute.

The third meeting between the teams was close compared to the first two. The Clippers won by 30 (116-86) on Oct. 25 before the Trail Blazers countered with a 111-92 victory four nights later.

ROLLERCOASTER FIRST

The Clippers jumped out to a 13-3 lead less than three minutes into the game on the strength of three 3-pointers. The Trail Blazers would rally though and go up by 26-20 on Cody Zeller's dunk with 3:44 remaining in the period.

LA would score the last 13 points in the period to have a 33-26 advantage after 12 minutes.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: The 33 points by LA in the first quarter is the most Portland has allowed in the first 12 minutes this season.

Clippers: Isaiah Hartenstein came off the bench and scored a season-high 14 points in 17 minutes.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: Travel to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. Portland won the first meeting 134-105 on Oct. 23.

Clippers: Host the Miami Heat on Thursday. LA has won the last five meetings.

