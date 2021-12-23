SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Eric Bledsoe scored 19 points, Paul George had 17 points and the Los Angeles Clippers held off the Sacramento Kings 105-89 on Wednesday night.

Serge Ibaka added a season-high 17 points, including three dunks and 12 points in the fourth quarter, to help the Clippers end a three-game losing streak.

Los Angeles had lost three straight to Sacramento, including twice this season.

Tyrese Haliburton had his fourth consecutive double-double with 22 points and a career-high 13 assists for Sacramento. Chimezie Metu added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

George was playing in his second game since missing nearly two weeks with an elbow injury before being cleared to return. The seven-time All-Star struggled with his shot most of the game and was hit with a technical foul in the third quarter. He made a clutch 3-pointer as part of the Clippers’ game-ending 10-3 run.

Ibaka’s dunk put the Clippers ahead by 10 points early in the second quarter. Nicolas Batum later scored off an assist from George to make it 49-36, before Damian Jones scored for the Kings.

Sacramento shot 32.6% in the first half and never led.

After the Clippers extended their lead to 19 points following back-to-back dunks by Terance Mann and Zubac and a Bledsoe layup, the Kings made their best push and got within 71-66 on Moe Harkless’ shot that banked off the glass.