ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit his 34th homer, and the surging St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 8-4 on Saturday night for their third straight victory.

Tommy Edman and Tyler O’Neill also went deep for NL Central-leading St. Louis, which improved to 27-8 in its last 35 games. Yadier Molina had two hits and three RBIs, and Adam Wainwright (10-9) pitched five innings of four-run ball for the win.

Goldschmidt's two-run homer off Drew Smyly (5-8) in the first lifted the All-Star slugger to an NL-best 107 RBIs. He also tops the NL with a .331 batting average and trails Philadelphia's Kyle Schwarber for the NL lead in homers by two.

With the win, the Cardinals have won their last seven series and are 10-1-1 in their last 12 series.

In his first start since turning 41 on Aug. 30, Wainwright allowed nine hits, struck out two and walked two.

St. Louis turned four double plays in the victory.