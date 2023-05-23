CINCINNATI (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt homered in his first two at-bats and Adam Wainwright earned his first victory over Cincinnati since 2019 as the Cardinals defeated the Reds 8-5 on Tuesday night.

Since starting the season 10-24, the Cardinals have won 12 of their last 16 games.

Goldschmidt hit solo homers in the first and third innings off Reds starter Graham Ashcraft. He has nine home runs this season and has had three multi-homer games this year and 26 in his career.

“It’s definitely a good place to hit, as evidenced by my homers today that barely squeaked out of there,” Goldschmidt said. “Just trying to take good swings and hit the ball hard. Got to the first row.”

Wainwright (2-0) earned his first victory over the Reds since Aug. 16, 2019, also at Great American Ball Park. He hasn’t beaten the Reds at home since 2016, and his 17 career losses against Cincinnati are his most against any opponent.

Wainwright had two strikeouts and a walk in 5 2/3 innings. He allowed eight hits and five earned runs. The Cardinals’ offense gave him a big boost on Tuesday.

“I started and I won the game,” Wainwright said. “I won't go into a deep depression in my hotel room, which is what usually happens after a Cincinnati start."

In addition to Goldschmidt's early blasts, Tommy Edman hit a two-run triple that helped the Cardinals build a 7-3 lead in the fourth.

The Cardinals' Nolan Gorman singled in the third inning, extending his career-best hitting streak to 13 games.

Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado and manager Oliver Marmol were ejected for arguing a called strike in the third inning.

Reds rookie shortstop Matt McClain hit his first career homer in the third inning. Cincinnati had the bases loaded with two outs in the ninth. But Ryan Helsley got Jonathan India to ground into a force play for his sixth save.

Ashcraft (2-3) had allowed two or less runs in his first six starts, the first Reds pitcher to do that since Luis Castillo in 2019. But, he has averaged more than six runs allowed in every start since.

Ashcraft gave up 10 hits and seven earned runs in five innings. He struck out five and didn't allow a walk.

“It just seemed like they were sitting on the first pitch and it just happened to be what we were throwing,” Ashcraft said. “I think they had their game plan and they attacked me really well.”

NO LOVE LOST

Following Tuesday’s game, Wainwright reiterated his disdain for Great American Ball Park, where he was 7-8 with a 5.73 ERA in 22 appearances coming in. “This place is from the devil,” Wainwright said, with a smirk. ”I will dust my sandals off and move on from this place. It's the devil's lair. The worst. I feel bad for the pitchers who pitch here every five days."

TOSSED

In the third inning, home plate umpire Will Little called a strike on a cutter on the low, inside corner of the plate. Arenado stepped away from the batter’s box, grinning and wincing, then grounded into an inning-ending double play.

As Arenado headed back to the dugout along with first base coach Stubby Clapp, Arenado was ejected by Little. Marmol came out of the dugout and was ejected for the third time this season and sixth time in his managerial career.

It was Arenado’s eighth ejection, and first this year.

“They exchanged words,” Marmol said. “I didn't think it should be an ejection. But if my guy goes, I'm going to go with him.”

TRAINERS ROOM

Cardinals: OF Dylan Carlson (left ankle sprain) will resume baseball activity, including swinging a bat, in the next few days. .... LHP Packy Naughton (left forearm strain) threw a bullpen on Tuesday, which went well. He will throw again on Friday.

Reds: There is no timetable for 1B Joey Votto (shoulder surgery) to resume his minor league rehab, but head athletic trainer Sean McQueeney said Votto is showing progress with strength and range of motion. ... RHP Fernando Cruz (right shoulder strain) is on track to return Friday.

UP NEXT

RHP Ben Lively (1-2, 2.45) is facing the Cardinals for the first time. LHP Steven Matz (0-5, 5.05) hasn't allowed more than three runs in any of his four starts against the Reds.

