Late in the third quarter of a 30-12 loss to the Edmonton Elks on Friday, Ottawa Redblacks head coach Paul LaPolice decided it was time to make a change at quarterback.

Second-year pivot Caleb Evans rushed 21 yards for a touchdown on the second drive of the game, but the Redblacks’ offence dried up from there.

After Evans was sacked with just over a minute remaining in the third quarter, LaPolice knew it was time to go in a different direction.

“He was moving the ball pretty well early in the first quarter ... but we've got to be more consistent,” LaPolice told TSN 1200 on Monday. “You can't be great in the first quarter and then have a bad second quarter or a bad third quarter. So, that's what we want to make sure we focus on.”

Edmonton then embarked on a 15-play, 80-yard drive that prevented Ottawa from turning to backup Nick Arbuckle sooner. Arbuckle eventually entered the game with about six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

LaPolice is now leaving the door open for Arbuckle to start in a rematch with the Elks in Edmonton on Saturday.

“We'll address that as the practices go, but we're certainly looking at all options to make sure we can play better - whether it's offence, defence or special teams.”

Arbuckle, 28, was acquired in a trade with the Elks shortly after Jeremiah Masoli was injured in a game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Week 5. Masoli suffered a leg injury on a hit from Roughriders defensive lineman Garrett Marino and hasn’t played since.

The Redblacks are now 1-8 in 2022 and own the worst record in the CFL. LaPolice was asked about the morale of his team heading into the second half of the season.

“Obviously we're very frustrated,” said LaPolice. “The day after the game, everyone is frustrated. Certainly, we understand how frustrating it is for the fans too. But then we have to live it the next morning and go back to it.

“So, there's a lot of conversations that day after the game of making sure we're in the right mindset and that we watch the film to see where we improve. …They've had a resiliency to them, but we've got to make sure we bring that resiliency and finish on the field.”

LaPolice also addressed the notion that fans have lost faith in his ability to turn the season around.

“I believe in our process,” he said. “Some things are taking time as we've adjusted the roster and we've got football time left to go.

“Those are factors out of my control. I just want to make sure I'm the best for the players each day, make sure we're doing our best to prepare to win. We believe good things are coming to this club.”