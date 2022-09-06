The Ottawa Redblacks have won two straight games after Friday’s Labour Day weekend victory over the Montreal Alouettes.

The dominant 38-24 showing brought the Redblacks’ record to 3-8 and the club now sits just two points out of a playoff spot heading into Week 14. Redblacks head coach Paul LaPolice says that improvements on both sides of the ball have led to the team’s recent surge.

“I thought our defence did an outstanding job getting takeaways. Offensively we were able to move the ball. We ended up kicking a few too many field goals but we were able to drive the length of the field, flip the field, and put ourselves into scoring position,” said LaPolice on TSN1200. We've been really good with protecting the football ourselves. When you do things winning teams do, you should win.”

Nick Arbuckle has started at quarterback over the Redblacks’ two-game winning streak, taking over the starting job from Caleb Evans. The 28-year-old has tossed for 522 yards over that span, including 313 yards and a touchdown in Friday’s win over the Als.

LaPolice says Arbuckle has done a great job avoiding pressure and allowing the offence to stay on the field with timely throws, adding that the team has worked with the Oxnard, Calif., native to tailor the playbook to his strengths.

“He processes well. He's seeing the pictures and has certainly been able to climb and move in the pocket and find the next throw and keep us on the field when the protection breaks down,” said LaPolice.

“When you go through this process of playing multiple quarterbacks, now you're just trying to figure out the different strengths. You'd like to open up the playbook but you're just trying to see and mimic what he does well and call more of that. I'm trying to make sure I do what he does well.”

This is Arbuckle’s second stint with the Redblacks after signing with the team in 2020. While he did not play a game due to COVID-19 cancelling the season, LaPolice says the time they spent working that year, and his experience with the Toronto Argonauts, Edmonton Elks, and Calgary Stampeders, has helped Arbuckle work with the coaching staff to fine tune the playbook.

“We were able to have online meetings before COVID happened. We were still having QB meetings going over the playbook and film,” said LaPolice. “He had a good understanding of the basis of what we do and how we communicate it. Now, what I'm enjoying is having him watch film, look at ideas, think about what he's done before in other places he's been and come to us with ideas.”

Wide receiver Jaelon Acklin has been a big part of the Redblacks’ offence with Arbuckle at the helm, catching seven passes for 159 yards against the Alouettes. He is enjoying a career year with 963 yards and two touchdowns on 56 receptions. LaPolice says that the 27-year-old will continue to be a big part of the club’s game plan as long as the offence can stay on the field.

“Our execution was good last week and certainly [Acklin] is somebody we want to get targets and to make sure he's built into what we do and game plan opportunities for,” said LaPolice. “If we stay on the field, everyone is going to touch the ball.”

The Redblacks have won all of their games this season on the road and have a chance to get their first home win of the season against the East Division leading Argonauts. LaPolice says the club is determined to improve their play at home and feel good and in control of their destiny heading into a key divisional game.

“We have to play good football when we're at home. Obviously we haven't played our best in front of the home crowd this year and that's what we want to correct this week,” said LaPolice. “I think the guys have been excited to continue to play together and to play the first-place Argos. They understand they can control their destiny. When you can do that, that's a good feeling.”