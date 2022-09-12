Redblacks' LaPolice: 'We've got to find ways to get into the end zone'

Coming off a loss 24-19 to the Toronto Argonauts at home, Ottawa Redblacks head coach Paul LaPolice joined TSN1200 Ottawa on Monday to reflect on the performance of his team.

"The first quarter wasn't great for us," said LaPolice.

"We got a penalty on our first offensive play to back you up - a 10-yard penalty - and then the second time we go out, we get a penalty again, so we put ourselves in a couple bad situations - we hadn't been penalized a lot this year, and then we start off the bat that way. Toronto (then) has a 10-play, 95-yard drive to score a touchdown...that's what I didn't like: how we started that game.

On the topic of Nick Arbuckle, who threw for 290 yards and an interception, LaPolice spoke candidly on the offence's performance.

"I think in the second quarter, he kind of missed a read or two and I know he threw his first pick in two or three games. We just have to make sure we can get some pictures he can see; I thought he brought us back in the second half, I thought he saw the field well, he was moving the ball well but we've got to find ways to get into the end zone."

A significant factor for the Redblacks' sputtering offence in the first half was the lack of targets to the Canadian Football League's leading receiver Jaelon Acklin.

Acklin finished with five receptions for 62 yards with his first reception coming in the second half, something LaPolice said was dictated by the troubles they had in the first half.

"Him not getting a target in the first quarter, I don't know when you only have a couple of plays in the first quarter if that's a big deal. But certainly, he's an important guy to our success and we've got to make sure in the second quarter when we're trying to move the ball we get him some of those touches."

One of the more pivotal moments in Saturday's game was the Redblacks' decision not to go for it on third down while down eight in the fourth quarter, which LaPolice discussed.

"(It was) just to bring us back into a better position," said LaPolice on why he opted to bring out his special teams unit. "We just felt that kicking a field goal and keep kicking field goals, there was still plenty of time to finish the game off."

As for the Redblacks' defence, LaPolice said they need to do a better job getting offences off the field.

"When they [opposing offences] stay on the field and get five or six second-down conversations on a drive, then all of a sudden that can put you all of a sudden backed up."

One of the bright spots of the Redblacks' defence was the performance of Lorenzo Mauldin whose two sacks against the Argonauts now place him atop the league with 12 on the year.

"He's just such a great professional," said LaPolice on Mauldin.

"Every day he is focused and prepared and he works on the practice field and he may be injured, but he fights through any injuries and he's very mentally and physically tough...he's a talented player and he deserves all the accolades he gets."

With the Redblacks sitting in fourth place in the East Division and just four points behind the second-place Montreal Alouettes, LaPolice is optimistic about their chances to make the playoffs given their schedule down the stretch.

"We're playing teams that you would call a 'four-point game', said LaPolice on the Redblacks' upcoming string of East Division opponents.

"We can get two points if we beat them and they do not get two points when we play them. So that's the thing with us playing Montreal two more times, playing Hamilton two more times and another game with Toronto. That's an important piece for us to have an understanding of."