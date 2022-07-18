Paul LaPolice says he’s trying not to put pressure on himself to get a win.

The Ottawa Redblacks head coach joined TSN 1200 on Monday in the wake of a 25-23 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats that dropped the club to 0-and-5 on the season.

LaPolice is more focused on his players getting a taste of victory as they prepare to host the Montreal Alouettes in the Week 7 opener on Thursday.

“I just feel pressure for the guys,” said LaPolice. “I want to win a game for the boys. I want the guys in the room to feel the glory of winning a football game.

“I try to make sure I'm the most positive guy in the room for them after a loss. ... I want to make sure that they know that I'm the most positive guy in the room. We'll correct what we got to correct, but I got to make sure I'm positive for them.”

The Redblacks appeared to have victory within their reach on Saturday, however the Ticats scored a touchdown with 19 seconds remaining and held on for a narrow win.

Ottawa still had a chance to pull out a victory, but ultimately came up short on a 53-yard field goal attempt as time expired.

“It's a hard thing for the players because they played well in some avenues, but in some avenues, they didn't do well enough to win,” said LaPolice. “When it's a game of inches like that, you're just trying to teach them that we need to clean up what we need to do, but you are a good team.”

Caleb Evans made the start for Ottawa following the loss of Jeremiah Masoli to injury in Week 5.

LaPolice said Evans did a good job running the football against Montreal but sees room for improvement for the second-year pivot and the team.

“He could be better throwing the football and in certain aspects, and we'll continue to work with him, but you we have to play better around him too,” said LaPolice. “We didn't run the ball very well and we can protect him better at times.”

LaPolice will take the next couple days to evaluate his best option to start at pivot against Hamilton but acknowledged that it is not ideal to “flip flop” between quarterbacks.

“We're looking for who can be that quarterback and ... put points on the board, keep us on the field and put us in the end zone,” he said. “We'll continue to evaluate that on a weekly basis.”