Given the loss of Jacob Trouba, Tyler Myers and Dustin Byfuglien's future up in the air, it's safe to say fans in Winnipeg were nervous after defenceman Josh Morrissey was held out for the entire third period Tuesday night.

#Jets Josh Morrissey left after the 2nd period for precautionary reasons. He was “tightening up”. Maurice said it was not due to blocking a shot. — Jermain Franklin (@TSNJFranklin) September 25, 2019

According to head coach Paul Maurice, Morrissey left Winnipeg's 2-0 loss to the Calgary Flames after the second period for precautionary reasons. Maurice said he was "tightening up" and indicated his exit was not related to him blocking a shot earlier in the night.

The 24-year-old was held pointless and logged 10:39 of ice time prior to leaving the game.

In 59 games for the Jets last season, Morrissey had six goals and 25 assists.

Winnipeg will be back in action Wednesday night as they take on the Edmonton Oilers.