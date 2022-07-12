Kicker Paul McCallum and offensive lineman Jovan Olafioye will become the latest players enshrined into the BC Lions Wall of Fame on Saturday, August 6, when the Lions host the Edmonton Elks, the team announced on Tuesday.

Two-Time Grey Cup Champ 🏆

2006 Grey Cup Most Valuable 🇨🇦

Second all-time on #BCLions all-time scoring list 🙌🏽

Member of 2022 @CFHOF class 💪🏾



And now, @PaulMcCallum4 will be enshrined on our Wall Of Fame on August 6. Congrats Paul 🦁 pic.twitter.com/ERn9Osrkd4 — BC LIONS (@BCLions) July 12, 2022

2011 Grey Cup Champ 🏆

2012 @CFL Most Outstanding Lineman

5-Time League All-Star and 6-time West Division All-Star selection ⭐️



Now the Sugar Bear heads to the #BCLions Wall of Fame on August 6! Congrats @jolafioye63 🧡 pic.twitter.com/q5VxMh6gUI — BC LIONS (@BCLions) July 12, 2022

McCallum began practicing with the Lions in 1993 as a member of the BCFC Surrey Rams. Following short stints with the Ottawa Rough Riders, Hamilton Tiger-Cats and an 11-year run with the Saskatchewan Roughriders where he set a new CFL record with a 63-yard field goal, he returned home to Vancouver. Shortly after, he made an immediate impact, tying a Grey Cup record with six successful field goals in the 2006 championship victory the Montreal Alouettes.

“Being added to the Wall of Fame with my former teammate and alongside all of the best to have ever played for this franchise is an amazing honour and something I will look back on with pride,” McCallum said in a statement issued by the Lions. “I was grateful for everything that football has given me. I was able to play in front of all my friends, family and the people that helped me along the way. I am very lucky and will cherish this moment forever.”

A two-time CFL All-Star and a five-time division All-Star, McCallum retired as the Lions’ all-time leader in field goal percentage (85.9) and second to Lui Passaglia in total points (1,506), punting yards (37,912) and kickoff yards (28,700).

McCallum also set a league record in 2011 by making 30 consecutive field-goal attempts before earning a second Grey Cup ring that November. He was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2022.

Olafioye spent eight of his nine CFL seasons with the Lions (2010-16, 2018) and one season with the Alouettes (2017).

Throughout his career, Olafioye, affectionately known as “Sugar Bear,” was an elite force on the Lions' offensive line. A 2011 Grey Cup champion and winner of the CFL Most Outstanding Lineman award one year later, Olafioye was a West Division All-Star every year from 2010-16 and CFL All-Star selection in all but one of those seasons.

“This is an extremely humbling moment for me,” Olafioye said in a statement issued by the team. “I was proud to represent the Lions both on the field and in the community and will forever be grateful to Wally Buono for giving me the chance to carve out a great career with a great and classy organization. I salute the great Dan Dorazio for helping mould me into the player I became, as well as all my teammates and coaches I had for all of those years. I wouldn’t be here without them."

In addition, Olafioye never missed a start in all his seasons as a Lion, dressing in all 18 regular season contests from 2010-16 and again in 2018.