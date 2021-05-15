MONTREAL — Pavel Gogolev scored the winning goal at 1:20 of overtime to give the Toronto Marlies a 3-2 victory over the Laval Rocket on Saturday at the Bell Centre.

Gogolev has scored game-winners in three straight games. He has recorded 10 points (5-5) in his last seven games.

Kalle Kossila and Calle Rosen had the other goals for the Marlies (14-16-0-2). Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Jordan Weal scored for the Rocket (23-8-3-1).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2021.