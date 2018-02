The New York Rangers will be without backup goalie Ondrej Pavelec for 2-3 weeks with a sprained MCL.

The Rangers made the announcement official Sunday.

The 30-year-old Pavelec has played in 16 games for the Rangers this season, his first in New York, and has compiled a 4-7-1 record with a .910 save percentage and 3.01 goals against average.