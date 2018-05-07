Goaltender Martin Jones posted a .970 save percentage in the first round of the playoffs as the San Jose Sharks swept the Anaheim Ducks in four games.

Jones fell back to earth in the second round against the Vegas Golden Knights, finishing the series with a .895 percentage despite posting a 34-save shutout in Game 4.

The 28-year-old allowed two goals on 32 shots (.938 save percentage) on Sunday night as the Sharks were eliminated from the postseason in six games.

Sharks captain Joe Pavelski said after Sunday's loss that he believes the team is to blame for the dip in Jones' second-round struggles.

“I wouldn’t look at those numbers as being anything on him,” Pavelski told the Mercury News. “We need to do a better job in front of him. The games that got away from us we turned a few too many pucks over, didn’t spend enough time in the ozone, fed their transition. They’re a dangerous team when you give them that.”

Sharks defenceman Brent Burns simply pointed the play of Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury as the reason for his team's exit. Fleury finished the series with a .935 save percentage with two shutouts, including Sunday's Game 6.

“Sometimes you have to give credit to the other guy,” Burns said. “The enemy’s got a vote and the enemy this series was Fleury. I don’t know what his numbers are, but he played unbelievable. It was tough to get goals.”

Jones posted a 30-22-6 record in the regular season with a 2.55 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. He finished the postseason with a .928 save percentage and a 2.26 goals-against average.

The North Vancouver, B.C. native is set to enter the first season of the six-year, $34.5 million contract extension he signed with the Sharks last July in October.