GLENDALE, Ariz. — Joe Pavelski scored the only goal of the shootout to lift the San Jose Sharks over the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Pavelski scored on San Jose's first attempt, and Sharks goalie Aaron Dell was perfect through three rounds in his first NHL shootout. Dell also had 30 saves.

Joe Thornton and Mikkel Boedker had regulation goals for San Jose.

Arizona had a power play in overtime after Tomas Hertl was called for tripping, but they couldn't convert. The Coyotes had rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the second period.

The Sharks beat Arizona for the second time in four days after Saturday's overtime win.

Antti Raanta had 20 saves for Arizona. Brad Richardson had a goal and assist, but the Coyotes lost their fourth straight game and have dropped 17 of 21.

Still, Arizona earned its fifth point in the past five games by forcing overtime for the third time in that stretch.

The Sharks, playing the second game of a back-to-back for the eighth time this season, scored first on a power play. Thornton centred to Logan Couture, who turned and delivered a backhand pass back to Thornton. Raanta left too much empty net to allow Thornton his 11th goal at 5:37 of the first.

Boedker made it 2-0 when he scored against his former team. Boedker, traded away from Arizona in February 2016 during his eighth season in the desert, sent a wrist shot past defenceman Alex Goligoski and Raanta 34 seconds into the second period.

The Coyotes made it 2-1 at 16:05 of the second with their first power-play goal in three games. Jordan Martinook knocked down Jason Demers' high shot with his stick and into the net for Martinook's fourth goal.

Richardson was there to clean up a rebound when Nick Cousins' shot bounced off Dell's body. The goal at 6:10 of the third culminated a stretch of strong offensive play from the Coyotes, who put shot after shot on Dell in the final period as fatigue seemed to set in on the road-weary Sharks.

San Jose played its 10th game of the past 14 on the road.

NOTES: Coyotes D Luke Schenn returned after missing the past two games, with D Kevin Connauton scratched for the first time in 15 games. ... Sharks F Jannik Hansen missed his seventh game in the Sharks' last eight.

UP NEXT

Sharks: At Colorado on Thursday night.

Coyotes: At Nashville on Thursday night.

___

More AP hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey