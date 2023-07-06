While both Harry Maguire and manager Erik ten Hag are open to the England centre-back's departure from Manchester United this summer, it might be easier said than done.

The Guardian's Jamie Jackson reports that the 30-year-old Red Devils captain will receive a pay increase this season due to United's qualification for the Champions League by virtue of a third-place finish in the Premier League this past season.

What this means is that Maguire will be forced to consider whether any potential move is worth what would undoubtedly be a decrease in his wages.

A native of Sheffield, Maguire initially joined United in the summer of 2019 in an £80 million move from Leicester City, a then record fee for both a defender and an English player. But Maguire's stay at Old Trafford has not been a fruitful one with the Sheffield United academy product frequently becoming an object of scorn for supporters and having lost his first-choice status at the centre of United's defence with ten Hag preferring the partnership of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez. When one of Martinez or Varane was unavailable last season, ten Hag would often turn to left-back Luke Shaw to play out of position, rather than hand a start to Maguire.

Maguire started only eight of the 16 Premier League games in which he appeared last season and Jackson notes that he remains mindful of keeping his place in Gareth Southgate's England setup going forward.

United could seek as much as £40 million in any transfer for Maguire.